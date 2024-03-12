Pokemon Go will release the Verdant Wonders event starring Zarude later this month

Verdant Wonders will take place between March 21st and 25th

Special Research story featuring Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon

Lots of other quests and activities with various Pokemon up for grabs

Niantic has just announced that Pokémon Go is set to celebrate the vibrant wonders of nature with its upcoming event, Verdant Wonders. Between March 21st and 25th, trainers will have the opportunity to embark on an exciting adventure filled with special research, increased encounters, and thrilling rewards as the rogue of the jungle returns.

The highlight of Pokémon Go’s Verdant Wonders event is the exclusive Special Research story called Rogue of the Jungle, which features Zarude, the enigmatic Rogue Monkey Pokémon. By purchasing the questline for $7.99 or local equivalent, you'll unlock a captivating narrative and the chance to encounter Zarude. But that's not all - ticket holders will also receive various rewards, including premium battle passes, rare candies, and encounters with Dark and Grass-type Pokémon.

During the event, using Incense will be pretty handy as you will encounter a variety of Pokémon including Panpour, Pansage, Pansear, Cutiefly, and more. Additionally, new costumed Pokémon will make their debut, with Cottonee and Whimsicott wearing flower crowns appearing for the first time. Keep an eye out for Shiny variants of these Pokémon, which may also be secretly lurking about in the wild.

Furthermore, you'll have the chance to catch Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Oddish, Tangela, and Shroomish, alongside regional variants of Flabébé. And for those completing Field Research tasks, encounters with Vulpix, Poliwag, Marill, and others await. Don't forget to participate in Collection Challenges to earn Stardust, XP, and special encounters with Cottonee wearing a flower crown.

Here’s a list of redeemable Pokémon Go codes!

Throughout the event, be sure to visit PokéStops showcasing event-themed Pokémon, providing even more opportunities to catch 'em all. Showcases will be held at multiple stops, so there’s always something to look out for.

Pokémon Go recently kicked off its World of Wonders season with several Pokémon from the Paldean region making their debut. Find out more about it by downloading the game using either of the links below.