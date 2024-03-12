ASTRA: Knights of Veda has already crossed 1 million pre-registrations in less than a week

One million pre-registrations in just five days

New and exclusive goodies being offered for reaching a significant milestone

Stacked cast of voice artists revealed as well

FLINT and HYBE IM have just announced that ASTRA: Knights of Veda, the highly anticipated 2D MORPG, has achieved a remarkable milestone in record time. Pre-registrations began on March 5th, and within five days, the title has already crossed a million sign-ups. The hype has been unreal and it doesn’t look like it will stop any time soon.

To celebrate this achievement, pre-registered players will receive exclusive in-game items upon the game's release. The goodies include Fragmented Refining Stone and Wanderer's Records, both of which will make your experience in ASTRA’s fantasy world of Planis even more fulfilling. Additionally, a Launch Support Box filled with valuable resources such as the enchanting Mist Deer Necklace and magical Mist Deer Ring is still up for grabs as part of the pre-registration campaign.

If you thought those rewards were mind-blowing, wait 'til you hear about the game’s voice artists. ASTRA: Knights of Veda boasts an impressive lineup of voice talent, featuring renowned Korean actors such as Lee Jung-gu and Jung Hye-won, alongside international stars like James McNorton and Bobby Lockwood. They will be accompanied by Yuuki Aoi, Enoki Junya, and Waki Azumi, all of whom will elevate your entire gaming experience.

The game has undergone massive changes after a successful global test last October. Player feedback has led to loads of refinements and optimizations, which involved improving several mechanics and gameplay systems. On top of that, ASTRA ranked among Steam’s 50 most-played games, so clearly they were doing something right.

Pre-registration for ASTRA: Knights of Veda is currently open on the official website, Google Play, and the App Store. Steam users can wishlist the game, with a launch planned on April 2nd. Climb aboard the hype train yourself by clicking on your preferred link below.