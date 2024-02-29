Pokemon Go is releasing the new World of Wonders season with a special focus on Paldea

New season will run from March 1st to June 1st

Poipole will be the featured Pokemon of the World of Wonders season

Loads of Pokemon from Paldea will make their debut

Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure in Pokemon Go as a new season is about to launch. Titled World of Wonders, it will be available between March 1st and June 1st, giving trainers the chance to explore a plethora of content. From new debutants to events, there’s a lot to look forward to this season.

One of the highlights of Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season is the arrival of the Poison Pin Pokemon, Poipole. It's an Ultra Beast from Ultra Space, and you'll have the opportunity to bond with this Pokemon throughout the season as you partake in special research tasks which will keep unlocking as the season progresses.

This season keeps the Paldea region in focus and you will encounter Pokemon from here as you journey through the World of Wonders. These Pokemon were first featured in the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games for Nintendo Switch for which a new Pokemon Horizons event has also been organised.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Shadow Raids return, offering trainers the chance to battle against powerful Shadow Pokemon. Look out for one-star and three-star Shadow Raids available daily, with five-star Shadow Raids taking place on weekends. Plus, you may even encounter Shiny Shadow Pokemon for the first time in Pokemon Go.

For trainers looking for even more adventure, the Wonder Ticket takes you on a three-part adventure featuring Pokemon encounters, avatar items, and seasonal Timed Research. Finally, you can take advantage of several seasonal bonuses, including increased damage dealt by Pokemon participating in raids with friends, one additional free Raid Pass per day, and increased XP for defeating one-star and three-star Raids.

