Pokemon Go welcomes more Ultra Beasts in the Ultra Space Wonders event

The introduction of Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go in 2022 added a new layer of excitement as Pokémon from another dimension were available in the AR game. Since then, we’ve seen loads of new ones being added, and they’ll be part of the highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2024 as well. But before that, get ready for the Ultra Space Wonders event, which marks the debut of several new Pokémon.

Pokémon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders event will take place between May 23rd and 28th and will feature three powerful new Pokémon who will be encountered for the first time. First up is Naganadel, the Poison Pin Pokémon. You can evolve your Poipole into Naganadel by collecting 200 Candy and catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon with Poipole as your buddy.

Next up is Stakataka, the Rampart Pokémon, who will be available in five-star raids in the Eastern Hemisphere. On the other side, the Fireworks Pokémon, Blacephalon, will be part of five-star raids in the Western Hemisphere. Make the most of it as you can get 2x XP for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles.

With the World of Wonders season coming to an end as well, the final leg of the Seasonal Special Research will go live at the same time. It will be accessible at the start of this event, giving you the chance to earn XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, and encounters with multiple Pokémon.

You can also participate in the paid Timed Research event for $5.00 or local equivalent. It offers exclusive quests and a shot at earning four Premium Battle Passes, one Lucky Egg, encounters with Mareanie, and the Nagnadel Wings avatar item.

Speaking of avatar items, two new ones will be part of the item shop: Nagnadel Jacket and Nagnadel Pants. To top it off, don’t forget to visit the Pokémon Go Web Store to purchase the special Ultra Raid Box that contains bucketloads of resources to make your journey as a trainer simpler.

