PUBG Mobile Light is a quicker way to get into the battle royale, thanks to a smaller download size

PUBG Mobile Light offers a smaller file size and better optimisation across multiple devices

It's arriving for iOS and Android this November, with a CBT in select countries

Not to be confused with PUBG Mobile Lite

Level Infinite has announced that PUBG Mobile Light is now available to pre-register for both iOS and Android. On top of that, they also revealed that closed beta test access has rolled out in specific countries, though they didn't say which. If you're not in those mystery regions, you'll have to wait until November to get your hands on it.

But what exactly is PUBG Mobile Light? Doesn't that already exist? If you immediately thought of PUBG Mobile Lite, you're not alone. With spelling being the only name difference, it's easy to see why some people might get confused. However, they are their own thing, and it's easy enough to explain, even if the naming choices leave a lot to be desired.

PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map than regular PUBG, with 60 players competing against one another. It's also only available on Android, aimed at devices with less RAM, promising the same fast-paced gameplay without needing the latest phone. Light, meanwhile, is the original battle royale experience but, well, lighter.

PUBG Mobile Light is small but mighty

That means a smaller file size and increased performance across a wider range of phones. So, once it's installed, you don't have to stare at key art while the rest of the game downloads. You can jump in right away. It also offers cross-platform play with the standard PUBG Mobile, meaning you can still team up with your pals.

Of course, if you read the small print – by which I mean the App Store description – you'll find there are still additional downloads. However, with Light, you can choose which maps and modes to install and when. If something doesn't interest you, then feel free to ignore it forever.

I'm sure this will be a welcome addition for any PUBG Mobile fans. The creeping install size is getting a little ludicrous, especially when another download kicks off the first time you open a game.

PUBG Mobile Light is available to pre-order now on the App Store and Google Play ahead of release. It will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can pre-register using the buttons below.