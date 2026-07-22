Pokémon Go's August Go Pass gives you a Latias and a Lucky Trinket

One reward is a lot harder to come by than the other

Earn a Latias through August Go Pass

Lucky Trinket returns in Deluxe track

Deluxe pass adds faster progression rewards

Latias has done the rounds in Pokémon Go plenty of times by now - raids, Mega Raids, a Shadow version earlier this year. This time it's turning up through the August Go Pass instead, arriving August 4th at 10:00 am local time and running through September 8th.

Work through the free track by completing tasks and you'll pick up Stardust, XP, Max Particles, the usual scattering of stuff, and that Latias encounter somewhere along the way. Shiny if you're lucky. I never am, personally.

Pay $7.99 and you're on the Go Pass Deluxe, which moves faster and pays out more. $9.99 gets you the Deluxe plus ten ranks, so you land at Rank 11 without doing any of the actual ranking up. Both are on the Pokémon Go Web Store too now, and buying there throws in Ultra Balls, Max Revives and Potions for free, which is more than most storefronts bother with.

What I'd actually pay attention to is the Lucky Trinket, back as the last Deluxe reward. Use it on a friend and they go Lucky immediately, no need to have hit Best Friends first. Trade with them after and both Pokémon come out Lucky too. If there's someone specific you've been meaning to trade with properly, this skips the queue.

There's also no daily cap on Go Points across September 5th and 6th, which is the closest thing to a real reason to grind that weekend. Beyond that it's the usual milestone stuff. More Gifts, extra Candy from trades, longer Incense the higher you climb. Nobody's getting pulled back in for this. It's just there for whoever's still around.

Grab our latest Pokémon Go promo codes before the pass drops, might as well soften the blow on the Deluxe price.

Anyway. Don't tell Latias about the Trinket. It'll only ask questions.