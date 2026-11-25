Pokémon Go's Tropical Paradise event will see the debut of Pyukumuku

The little sea cucumber arrives on December 1st

It'll be accompanied by several Tropical-themed Pokémon

The days are getting shorter, the temperature is starting to bite, and overall it's just a sad time for everyone, isn't it? Well, not me, actually. I love the cold and could use more of it, but I appreciate that I'm in the minority. My opinion is so unpopular, in fact, that Pokémon Go is feeling the need to bring some warmth this December with its Tropical Paradise event.

From December 1st to 7th, you can encounter some tropical-themed Pokémon such as:

Slowpoke

Shellder

Wingull

Slakoth

Snorlax

If that's not enough, then from December 4th to 7th, the following will appear:

Hoppip

Lotad

Shroomish

Alolan Exeggutor

Regardless of who you're after, each of these Pokémon has a chance of being Shiny!

Of course, that's not intended to be the headline here; it's just that I personally don't find Tropical Paradise's big announcement all that exciting. It'll mark Pyukumuku’s debut, and it can also be Shiny. Yeah. I mean, it's certainly a Pokémon that exists. Although I'd say it should be quietly added for the sake of completion rather than becoming the face of an event.

The little sea cucumber's first appearance will include being in three-star Raids, so there's that. Meanwhile, Alolan Diglett, Frillish and Sandygast will appear in one-star Raids. Now, that's a better lineup: two great Ghost-Type Pokémon and... okay, Alolan Diglett isn't brilliant, but it is better than Pyukumuku.

On the Field Research task front, you can earn encounters with Psyduck, Tentacool, and Shellder, among others. Beyond that, some will provide Slowbro Mega Energy.

As you can probably tell, I'm not massively enthused about this one. Admittedly, I was a tad miffed they've decided to stick a summery event at the start of December when we should be inundated with Ice-Types. Even so, I could have been won back around if Pyukumuku wasn't the star. Still, I hope some of you folks are excited about it.

Pokémon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.