Pokémon Go's December Go Pass has been announced

The two headline features are an encounter with Kyurem and a Timed Incubator

There are, of course, many other rewards up for grabs

Having announced the upcoming Daydream Destinations Season earlier today, Pokémon Go has now unveiled December's Go Pass, alongside some of the goodies you can snag, with some fun stuff available regardless of whether you pay for the Deluxe track.

Running from December 1st to January 5th, the two headlining announcements for this Go Pass are an encounter with Kyurem and a Timed Incubator. Personally, I'm not a fan of Kyurem. I've never really understood why it feels the need to lean so far forward. Its neck must be incredibly sore. Still, a Timed Incubator is always welcome, especially if you get a lot of steps in.

However, to get your hands on that, you'll need to buy the Deluxe Go Pass ($7.99 or your local equivalent), which also offers one Super Incubator, extra encounters and other rewards. If that's not for you, alongside Kyurem and its potentially sore neck, there’s Rare Candy XL, Premium Battle Pass, and a Lucky Egg available through the free track.

As always, Milestone bonuses activate when reaching certain Ranks. In the regular Go Pass, Tier 1 gives increased XP when levelling up Friendship and x2 Friendship bonus damage when Raiding. At Tier 2, you’ll be able to open up to 40 Gifts a day, receive 125 Gifts from spinning Stops and get 10 extra Gift slots in your bag. Reaching Tier 3 unlocks x2 Daily Adventure Incense duration, and Tier 4 provides increased Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs.

Meanwhile, having the Deluxe Go Pass bolsters those Tier 2 ranks, raising those totals to 50, 150, and 20, respectively. I must admit, I rarely opt for the Deluxe Go Pass, largely because I'm never sure how much time I can dedicate to Go in a month. A good Legendary can certainly make me go the extra mile, but for me, that's not the case here.

Pokémon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.