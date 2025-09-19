Pokémon Go Tour 2026 returns with global and in-person events in Taiwan and California

Save the date

Pokémon Go Tour 2026 takes place February 20th-22nd in Tainan and Los Angeles

The global event will be held between February 28th and March 1st

Ticket and bonus details for the 2026 Tour will be revealed closer to the event

Mark your calendars. The Pokémon Go Tour is coming back in 2026, and it’s bringing everyone together in both the real and virtual worlds once again. From February 20th to 22nd, you’ll be able to join one of two in-person celebrations, either in Tainan, Taiwan or Los Angeles, California. Then, on February 28th and March 1st, the adventure goes global with a free worldwide finale for everyone to enjoy.

If you’ve been part of past Pokémon Go Tours, you know just how big these events can be. The 2025 edition took us deep into the Unova region, complete with ticketed events in New Taipei Metropolitan Park and Los Angeles.

Those who joined in got to encounter Shiny Meloetta for the first time, dive into Masterwork Research, and even chase down the debut of Shiny Deerling in its seasonal forms. Legendary storylines featuring Reshiram and Zekrom capped off the event in true Unova style, while special Egg-thusiast add-ons gave Trainers a shot at Shiny Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant.

The global 2025 leg kept the excitement going, with Black Kyurem and White Kyurem making their Pokémon Go debut, too. It was a perfect reminder that even if you couldn’t make it to the in-person events, the Go Tour experience doesn’t leave anyone out.

That’s what makes 2026 so exciting. While the theme for next year hasn’t been revealed yet, the promise of two real-world destinations and a global celebration means plenty of surprises are on the horizon. And if history is anything to go by, you’ll want to be ready for exclusive encounters, Shiny debuts, and maybe even another Legendary twist or two.

Details on tickets and bonuses will come later, but for now, circle those dates as the Pokémon Go Tour 2026 is one event you won’t want to miss.

While you prepare, you can get your hands on a bunch of freebies by redeeming these Pokémon Go codes!