Pokemon Go's Stufful Community Day sweepstakes will send one lucky winner on a trip to Hawaii

Fancy a trip to Hawaii? The only requirement is being a Pokémon Go player! Niantic is celebrating their upcoming Stufful Community Day by hosting a sweepstakes tournament with a trip to Hawaii as the grand prize. There are lots of in-game items to be won as well.

Signing up for the competition is quite easy. All you need is a Twitter profile. Make your way to Pokémon Go’s official Twitter handle, follow it and retweet their tweet about the Stufful Community Day and Trip to Hawaii. That’s it! Then, you just wait and see if Lady Luck is on your side. For those in India, they must follow and retweet the post made by Pokémon Go India’s Twitter handle instead.

Of all the retweets, one person will be picked at random and they will win a trip for two to Hawaii, which must be redeemed within a year. In celebration of sustainability week, Niantic will also provide winners with the opportunity to work with sustainable organisations in Hawaii. Additionally, they will win the Tropical-themed avatar outfit set.

The outfit set will be given to 100 runners-ups as well. It consists of a Comfy Alola Shirt, Round Sunglasses. Flabébé Hairpin, Backpacker Capris (for male avatars), White Track Shorts (for female avatars), and Red Sandals, which can be obtained via a gift code. For everyone who already has these, new ones will not be unlocked. All winners will be notified by DM and details will only be sent from the official account. There is no pay to win and detailed rules and eligibility criteria can be read on this page.

That’s not all though. Rewards will also be given out to everyone based on the number of retweets amassed. For 10,000 retweets players will earn one Lure Module, a Lucky Egg for 20,000, and one Premium Battle Pass for 30,000 retweets.

Try your luck out by downloading Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.