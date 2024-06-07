Pokemon Go will host the Spelunker's Cove event in concert with the Go Fest in Madrid

Get ready for beach-themed vibes this summer

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is shaping up to be a riveting experience as it had always promised. The Sendai leg of the event was a smash hit and now as we inch closer to the festivities in Madrid, more celebrations keep popping up. On top of the meet-and-greet with an iconic former Real Madrid player, you can also enjoy a beach-themed event at the Spanish capital and globally as well.

During the Pokémon Go Fest 2024, you can take part in the Spelunker’s Cove event between June 15th and 18th. It comes with a beachy vibe as several Rock and Water-type Pokémon will be seen more frequently. Expect to find Pokémon like Geodude, Rhyhorn, Marill, Nosepas, Carbink, and Feebas in the wild, with Shiny Crabrawler making its debut as well.

Raids in the area will also follow suit with one-star ones featuring Crabrawler, Wimpod, and Jangmo-o, while three-star raids will be headed by Onix, Kabutops, and Crawdaunt. Complete all the available Field Research tasks and you may just win an encounter with one of the many Pokémon I’ve mentioned above. Plus, there’s 2x Candy for catching Pokémon as well.

If you're willing to shell out a little cash, then purchase the event-exclusive Timed Research for $1.99 or your local equivalent. It grants access to a number of different challenges based on exploration and powering up Pokémon. Complete these to be rewarded with encounters with Crabrawler, five Premium Battle Passes, and 20 Crabrawler Candy.

To stock up on some resources before the event, visit the Pokémon Go Web Store. If you hold a ticket for the Madrid event, then you can also use the GOFEST2024 code to receive a Premium Battle Pass and an Incubator for free on up to five different transactions.

What are you waiting for then? Download Pokémon Go now for free.