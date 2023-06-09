Pokemon Go is hosting a special Raid day event due to ongoing issues with Remote Raid Passes

Currently, trainers in Pokémon Go are busy completing activities in the Water Festival: Beach Week, which introduces new Pokémon like Sandygast and Palossand. It’s been a fun event, but not without issues. Remote Raid participants have faced a bunch of problems while participating in 5-star raid battles. To make up for that, Niantic is hosting a special raid event for everyone.

According to Season 11: Hidden Gems’ June Schedule, five-star raids were set to feature Uxie in the Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf in the Americas and Greenland until June 15th. While they did show up, players using Remote Raid Passes couldn’t complete these battles and those who tried ended up losing their passes.

As a result, Niantic is returning all Remote Raid Passes used by trainers in Uxie, Mesprit, or Azelf raids between June 1st and 5th. On top of that, affected individuals will be gifted a few additional passes as compensation for their troubles. For a few more freebies, check out this month’s Pokémon Go promo codes.

This doesn’t mean players won’t get a chance to catch the Legendary Pokémon again, though. All three of them are coming back for a special raid day event on June 11th, between 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. The psychic trio will appear in their respective regions, with a few Shiny variants for lucky trainers as well.

In addition, the Remote Raid limit is being raised to 15 as well, giving players enough chances to get their hands on these Pokémon regardless of where they are. This extra limit will be available from June 10th at 12:00 am and will remain available for the next 24 hours.

What’s more is that Pokémon GO has also released the highly-awaited Master Ball, opening the doors to new experiences, especially with Shadow Raids out as well. Check out all of this by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.