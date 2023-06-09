The Isle Tide Hotel, Wales Interactive's next live-action interactive thriller, will appear in the Steam Next Fest

As we inch closer to Steam’s Next Fest, lots of new games are coming to the fray. One of these is The Isle Tide Hotel, Wales Interactive and Interflix Media’s upcoming live-action interactive mystery. The FMV is set to release on PC, consoles and mobile later this year, and will be part of Steam’s celebration from June 19th as well.

The Isle Tide Hotel tells the story of an absent father who’s racing against time as he tries to save his daughter, Eleanor Malone. The teenager has been kidnapped by a creepy cult before their last night at the hotel and it’s up to her father to make the correct choices if he wishes to see his daughter again.

The titular hotel itself is quite a weird place as it is open for only three nights every three years and houses strange individuals with hidden traumas, who are searching for the meaning of life. Things are a little different this time as the cult crosses the line when they kidnap Eleanor, with the hopes of fulfilling their purpose by sacrificing her.

With seven main endings and 14 different outcomes, the game is sure to keep players busy for hours. It even features side quests with their own unique storylines. If you're a fan of this genre, check out the best narrative games to play on Android right now.

Describing the inspiration behind the game, Harry Chadwick, Writer & Director of The Isle Tide Hotel said: “The Isle Tide Hotel is inspired by classic RPGs with branching dialogue options, allowing the audience to explore a complex cast of characters, with filmic inspiration from Agatha Christie’s Crooked House and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. It’s an FMV with levels, uncovering more each time you play. We wanted to make sure every decision affects the story and each story ends with a tough moral choice. It asks one key question; how will you decide to save Eleanor Malone?”

The Isle Tide Hotel is set to release on all major platforms in August 2023. Check out the Steam page for more details.