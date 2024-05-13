Pokemon Go Fest 2024 will feature the debut of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma

Pokemon fusion finally comes to the AR game

Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma will be part of the fesitivties

Collect Solar Fusion and Lunar Fusion Energy to create the new Pokemon

Will first be part of the in-person experiences followed by the global event

We’re just a few weeks away from the beginning of the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 and there’s so much in store for trainers. The live event will be held first in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City, followed by a massive global event on July 13th and 14th. Last month, Niantic already revealed that Necrozma will be part of the festivities, but it’s going to be a lot more than just the addition of the Prism Pokémon.

If you’re up to date with all things Pokémon, then you know that Necrozma has two forms: the Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms. This is achieved by fusing the Prism Pokémon with the Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo or Lunala. With this event, Pokémon fusion is finally coming to Pokémon Go and what better way to welcome it than the 2024 Fest?

Ultra Wormholes will appear throughout your city during the Pokémon Go Fest, accompanied by Solar Fusion and Lunar Fusion Energy. You must participate in the Special Research and collect them if you wish to fuse your Necrozma. These will first be available only during the in-person events, while the Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms will then be part of the global event.

Based on the branching questline you choose, you’ll earn one of the two energy forms. Get enough of it and beat Necrozma in the raids, and you’ll have the opportunity to combine it with Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma or Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma. If you're in a city without an in-person event, then you’ll have to wait until the day two raids of the global event to get your hands on the Pokémon.

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is set to be a massive event with a tonne of activities for you to enjoy wherever you are. Find out more by visiting the official website.