Pokemon GO Season of Heritage: The Johto region brings new Pokemon, events and much more

As we near the end of 2021, the final season of Pokémon GO has also gone live. December’s Community Day event is going to be a blast from the past and so is the entire season as it is called the Season of Heritage.

Hoopa’s strangeness piqued Professor Willow’s interest, leading him to a historical cave site which we know nothing about. Season 10 of Pokémon GO will deal with these mysteries as we tour the Johto region. Perhaps, the legendary Pokémon Arceus is waiting for us on the other side? The season will run until 1st March 2022, but let’s first check out what December has in store for us.

The weekly PokéCoin bundle is available as always while December’s Research Breakthrough encounter is going to feature Deino.

December Raids

Spotlight Hours

December 7th – Electabuzz and 2x Transfer Candy

December 14th – Magmar and 2x Evolve XP

December 21st – Snover with 2x Catch XP

December 28th – Cubchoo with 2x Catch Candy

The Season of Heritage is kicking off with some massive raids that players will not want to miss. Reshiram and Zekrom will be available in 5-star raids in the first half of the month and Kyurem will show up during the second. For the first time, you may also encounter their shiny variants! Mega Raids mark the debut of Mega Steelix and will also see Mega Abomasnow join towards the end of the month.Spotlight Hours will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This month’s spotlight Pokémon and bonuses are:

December Community Day

2021’s final Community Day takes place on December 18th and 19th and you can find out all about it here

Other Events

Swinub Incense Day will be held on December 5th between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm. Throughout the event Swinub, alongside other Ground and Ice-type Pokémon, will be attracted to Incense.

Between December 7th and 12th, Dragonspiral Descent will be held featuring the Unova region’s Dragonspiral Tower. More details on that soon.

Finally, we celebrate the holiday season in the second half of the month with Pokémon GO Holidays Part 1 and Part 2. Costumed Pokémon, Ice-type Pokémon, new Field Researches, and winter-themed avatars will all appear.

Pokémon GO’s Season of Heritage is going to explore a lot of secrets so be sure to complete all the quests! Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play.