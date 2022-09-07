Pokemon Go's September 2022 Community Day Pokemon is Roggenrola

Pokémon Go’s new Season of Light is off to a rollicking start with numerous events planned for players. The Psychic Spectacular event has already kicked off and trainers are finding Psychic-type Pokémon everywhere. Raid battles will feature all forms of the Legendary Deoxys. Now, it’s time to reveal who September’s Community Day Pokémon will be, and it is Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon!

Roggenrola rolls into the action on September 18th, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm to celebrate Pokémon Go's September Community Day. The Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild and evolving it before 10:00 pm will grant players a Gigalith that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Beam. The move deals 120 damage in Trainer Battles and 140 damage in Gyms and Raids.

A tonne of bonuses will remain active during the event. Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours, players will receive 2x Candy for catching Pokémon and 2x chance of getting Candy XL (provided trainers are above level 31), eggs will hatch in 1/4th the distance, and trades will cost 50% less Stardust and two Special Trades will be allowed.

After the Community Day is over, a bonus Raid will commence for five hours that features Boldore in Gyms. Beating the Pokémon will ensure that it spawns around the area for 30 minutes. This month’s Community Day Special Research it called Rock ‘n’ Roll and can be purchased for $1.00 or the local equivalent in your country. Tickets will go live at a later date and can be gifted to friends as well.

And like always, PokéStops and gifts from the item shop will feature adorable themed stickers of Roggenrola, Boldore, and Gigalith. Also, if you are looking for other trainers to join hands with or face off against on the 18th, then be sure to use Niantic’s Community Day map which will point you in the right direction.

Start stocking up on Poké Balls for Roggenrola by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.