Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event is back with Mega Alakazam, Deoxys, and more

Last year, around the same time, Niantic revealed a unique event in Pokémon Go that focuses on Psychic-type Pokémon – the Psychic Spectacular Event. With the launch of the new Season of Light, this celebration of these Pokémon returns, with lots of quests to complete and more Pokémon to catch.

Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event will run from September 6th to 12th. Things kick off with Abra’s Mega Evolution, Mega Alakazam making its debut in Mega Raids. During this period, catching any of the three stages of this Pokémon will result in it knowing the Charged Attack Psychic, which does 90 damage in battles.

Another Pokémon to watch out for in raids is the Mythical Pokémon Deoxys. In five-star raids, players will be able to find all the Pokémon’s variants – Normal, Attack, Defence, and Speed Forme. The Shiny variant will also be available at a higher rate. And to make things easier, trainers will be able to gain five Raid Passes from Gyms.

This year’s Psychic Spectacular event seems to encourage taking part in fights as the Go Battle League will feature the Psychic Cup, which naturally only allows Psychic Pokémon that must be above 1,500 CP. The exception is that Mew will not be allowed. The wilds will feature numerous event Pokémon such as Drowzee, Natu, Solosis, Gothita, Ralts, and Munna.

Besides that, trainers will be able to complete Field Research that award encounters with Baltoy, Chimecho, Elgyem, and Hypno. The Timed Research on the other hand will focus on Curveball Throws, granting more encounters with Elgyem. Seven kilometre eggs will feature Smoochum, Wynaut, and Chingling.

