Pokemon Go is hosting a collaboration event with the Pokemon TCG to coincide with new expansion pack's arrival

Pokémon fans who have already read the title and seen the cover photo are probably already dancing around. Before mobile phones became a common household item, the only way to feel like a Pokémon trainer was through the Pokémon Trading Card Game, which allowed people to collect different Pokémon cards from all generations. They all had their own moves and these were used to simulate battles. I still have my pile of trading cards, which I refuse to let go. Well, after lots of waiting, Pokémon Go has finally collaborated with Pokémon TCG and very soon, the trading card game will release an expansion set featuring Pokémon Go-themed cards!

To celebrate this massive crossover, Pokémon Go will be hosting an in-game event between June 16th and 30th. It will feature awesome things like Pikachu wearing a Pokémon TCG Hat, Mewtwo with the Shadow Ball or Psystrike move, and so much more. Pokémon like Wimpod and Golidopod are also making their Pokémon Go debuts during the collaboration.

Players will have the opportunity to catch Shiny Meltan as well but by a special method. Meltan can only be found inside a Mystery Box, which can only be obtained by sending a Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee on the Nintendo Switch. After opening the box during the event, Shiny Meltan shall be acquired.

Furthermore, Collection Challenges that will be based on the Pokémon TCG expansion will also take place in-game. There will be six different challenges, with varied difficulties, which will be available throughout the collaboration. Rewards include a tonne of XP, Lure Modules, Incubators, and encounters with certain Pokémon. Like with most events, loads of Pokémon will frequent the wilds, in raids, and through research encounters. Lunatone will grace the Western Hemisphere while Solrock will be found in the Eastern Hemisphere!

