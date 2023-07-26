How do I swim in the water in Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a heavily quest-driven game, with a lot of open ended play. The world is big, and ready for you to explore, especially when your friends are divided between two parts of the island, blocked off by a massive wall. When you start exploring the land, you will find that your tiny jump doesn't do much to cross a lot of the large bodies of water that you need to make it across.

If you find yourself falling in the water, you will see a flipper icon appear above your characters head. But the real question is, how do I actually get these flippers so that I can swim between the little islands and to new areas? Well, it's actually quite easy to do, as long as you prioritise these quests instead of exploring.

How do I learn to swim in the water in Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

Step 1: You need to collect the resources (rubber and ticks) to build the yellow gear detector.

Step 2: Then, you need to detect three yellow gears, two of which are in temples and one of which is across a broken bridge. The detector will take you right to them.

Step 3: When you get to the bridge, you will need to fix them. This is done by collecting 2 Strawberry Boxes and delivering them to My Melody, then bringing My Melody to the broken bridge.

Step 4: Once the bridge is fixed, you need to find Keroppi and give him My Melody's gift, he will then give you the blueprint for flippers along with a fin item.

Step 5: You will need to find a belt strap in the Spooky area that you have just unlocked, in a treasure chest.

Step 6: Once you have the strap, fin, and blueprint, you can then craft flippers at the crafting bench.

If you want the physical quest, you will need to fall in the water before starting the quest line:

Having flippers made my exploration so much easier in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Not dying and resetting to the last bit of land you were on also allows you to collect new items in the water, particularly on top of lily pads! You might be interested in other open-world games for Android and open-world games for iOS.