Pokémon Go is bringing the claws out for the Pinch Perfect event next month

Say hello to Klawf and Shiny Dhelmise

Klawf makes its Pokémon Go debut alongside Shiny Dhelmise

Event bonuses include 2x catch XP, boosted shiny rates, and themed raids

The event runs from January 6th to 11th

Pokémon Go is kicking off the new year by leaning hard into claws, shells, and all things crustacean. The Pinch Perfect event runs from January 6th to 11th, and it’s a neat little mix of brand new arrivals, shiny hunting incentives, and the kind of low-pressure bonuses that make winter walks feel a bit more worthwhile.

The headline debut here is Klawf, finally making its Pokémon Go appearance after lurking just outside the mobile ecosystem for far too long. You’ll be able to encounter it through Field Research and Timed Research throughout the event, and it rotates in nicely alongside a cast of familiar water- and rock-types that fit the theme perfectly.

There’s also a shiny debut worth paying attention to. Shiny Dhelmise is entering the pool for the first time, showing up in three-star raids and select research encounters. It’s not exactly a casual catch, but if you’ve been waiting to add one of these to your collection, this is the window to do it.

Wild spawns are comfortably busy without being overwhelming. Corphish, Dwebble, and Clauncher are all appearing more frequently, each with boosted shiny odds, while Tirtouga and Archen can pop up if you’re lucky. Raids mirror that structure nicely, keeping things focused rather than bloated.

The event is also broken up by rotating Timed Research tasks across the week, each one spotlighting a different crabby companion alongside Klawf. If you prefer a more guided approach, there’s a small paid research option too, bundling Premium Battle Passes with extra encounters.

It’s all backed by a simple but effective bonus – double XP for catches, which quietly makes this one of those events that feels better the more casually you play it.

And if you’re gearing up to grind a little harder, it’s worth keeping an eye on the latest Pokémon Go codes for extra items before heading out.