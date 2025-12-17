Pokemon Go's Kyurem Fusion Raid Day brings Black and White Kyurem into the mix

Legendary fusion

Kyurem Fusion Raid Day takes place on January 10th, 2026

Earn Fusion Energy to merge Kyurem with Reshiram or Zekrom

Event bonuses include extra Raid Passes, increased shiny rates, and signature moves

Pokémon Go is leaning fully into Unova’s biggest identity crisis this January, with Kyurem Fusion Raid Day turning one afternoon into a rotating showdown between truth, ideals, and a whole lot of Raid Pass usage. The event runs on January 10th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time, with the goal being a simple one - fuse Kyurem into something far more dangerous.

The raid lineup will keep shifting throughout the afternoon, with the featured bosses swapping every half hour. You’ll start off seeing Reshiram alongside Black Kyurem, followed by Zekrom and White Kyurem. This will keep rotating until the event ends. Beating any of these raids earns Fusion Energy, which is the resource you’ll need if you want to fuse Kyurem and see what its more extreme forms can really do.

Black Kyurem and White Kyurem aren’t just cosmetic flexes either. Each fusion changes how Kyurem functions, including access to unique Adventure Effects. Fuse Kyurem with Zekrom and Glaciate transforms into Freeze Shock, letting you temporarily lock wild Pokémon in place to make catches easier.

Go the Reshiram route and Ice Burn slows the catch ring, turning Excellent Throws from a gamble into something far more manageable. Both effects can be extended for hours if you’re willing to invest the Stardust and Candy.

The raid bonuses are exactly what you’d hope for during an event like this too. You’ll get up to six free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms, an increased Shiny chance for Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem, and a boosted Remote Raid cap of 20 across the event window. Any Reshiram or Zekrom you manage to catch during the event will come packing their signature Fusion Flare and Fusion Bolt moves, while Kyurem itself has a chance to show up knowing Glaciate.

If you’re planning to spend the afternoon raiding, it’s a good idea to prep a little ahead of time and redeeming our list of Pokémon Go codes will help with exactly that!