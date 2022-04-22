Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom and Ingress players can do their part to plant trees with every 5km walked, thanks to Ecosia

Niantic is celebrating all things Earth Day with its partnership with Ecosia, the search engine that lets players do their part by planting trees to combat deforestation. In particular, players of Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom and Ingress can contribute on Community Day this Saturday as Ecosia plants a tree for every 5km that a player walks.

In Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom or Ingress, players who walk for the environment will be able to take part in Niantic's initiative to fund up to 100,000 trees each month until the end of July. in case you're unfamiliar with Ecosia, it's a "green search engine" that takes its profits from advertising and invests them in global tree-planting efforts.

As a part of Sustainability Week, @Nianticlabs will plant a tree (up to 100,000 trees) for every Trainer who adventures 5 km during Community Day! ???????????? Time to get out, explore, and plant some trees! pic.twitter.com/qp3xO5qSw2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 21, 2022

“We’re delighted to provide a simple way for Niantic’s millions of players to be climate active as they come together for Community Days over the next few months," says Ruby Au, Tree Planting Projects Network and Impact Officer at Ecosia. "Partnering with world-leading companies like Niantic enables us to continue to fund reforestation and biodiversity projects around the world to support communities and invest in our planet for the future.”

"We're very excited to further our sustainability work by engaging directly with players in the real world. Thanks to Ecosia, we're unlocking real impact by tying outdoor exploration to planting trees," Yennie Solheim, Director of Social Impact at Niantic, says.

If you're eager to take part, you can download Pokémon GO on the Google Play Store or on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to learn more about Ecosia.

