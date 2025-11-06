Pokémon Go will see Pikipek in the spotlight during the November Community Day event

How much wood would a woodpecker peck if a woodpecker could peck wood?

Pikipek is the November Community Day Pokémon

The event takes place on Nov 30th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time

Special Research and Ultra Community Day Box also available

While you're probably thinking about the Pokémon Go Wild Areas event in Nagasaki tomorrow, Niantic’s already one step ahead. They’ve just added a feathery stop to your November calendar. The next Community Day event will feature Pikipek, the tiny Woodpecker Pokémon from Alola, on November 30th, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time.

It’s a pretty straightforward day out. Pikipek will be popping up all over the place, with the usual boosted Shiny odds and even a few with a special Tales of Transformation background. Evolve your Trumbeak during the event (or up to four hours after) and you’ll end up with a Toucannon that knows Beak Blast, which hits for 110 power in Trainer Battles and 125 in raids, which is not bad for a regional bird.

The bonuses are classic Community Day fare – triple XP, double Candy, and an increased chance for Candy XL if you’re level 31 or higher. Lures and Incense will run for three hours, and trades are cheaper and more plentiful through the evening. If you’re still chasing good IVs or that elusive Shiny, the Lure Module bonus will stretch things out until 9:00 pm, giving you extra time to stock up.

There’s also a paid Special Research ticket priced at around $1.99, which comes with extra Pikipek encounters (including more of those special-background ones), some Rare Candy XL, and a Premium Battle Pass. For collectors, Niantic’s even dropping an Ultra Community Day Box on the Pokémon Go Web Store - same price, bundled with three Rare Candies and another ticket.

With the Tales of Transformation season also nearing its end, this event should feel like a short and easy flight before the real migration begins.

