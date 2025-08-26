Pokémon Go unveils its next season, Tales of Transformation, which centres around Keldeo

There's also plenty of debuts

Season 20, Tales of Transformation, sees you partnering with a Keldeo

Alongside that, you'll be able to catch Pokémon that are usually region-locked

There are also several debuts for Mega Pokémon

It's a big week for Pokémon Go. Following the news that the levelling system is getting a revamp, Niantic has unveiled details for Season 20, Tales of Transformation. And no, it has nothing to do with Ditto. Instead, it centres around Generation V's Keldeo. Yeah... I'm sure someone’s bound to be happy about that.... Right?

My natural indifference to most legendaries aside, I do like the narrative they’re going for here. Throughout the season, you'll work alongside your Keldeo, training it so it can switch to its Resolute Form. It gives you an attachment to your Pokémon for a change, rather than quickly hitting that Appraise button and then promptly binning them off for Candy when it doesn't have the stats you're after.

However, if that still hasn't sold you, the Keldeo subplot isn't the only thing to look forward to. There's a focus on Pokémon that can transform in general, be that through different forms or Mega Evolution. One such example is the debut of Mega Sharpedo, which Niantic is commemorating with a Raid Day. Likewise, Mega Camerupt and Mega Metagross will also have Raid Days in September.

Alongside that, Niantic is taking the time to celebrate some of Kanto's greats, including four daily Timed Research quests that see usually regional Pokémon available globally. That means you can catch Mr Mime, Kanghaskhan, Farfetch'd, and Tauros wherever you are in the world. It's a great time to complete your Kanto Pokédex if you haven't already. On top of that, you can buy a Special Research that leads to encounters with Dynamax versions of the Legendary birds – that's Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, if you're unfamiliar.

A transformative season

Elsewhere, the Pokémon Concierge Celebration event takes place on September 9th, with several photobomb opportunities alongside themed avatar items, Pokémon with special backgrounds, and a new Costume Psyduck with a swim ring.

And that's still not everything. Flabébé will feature as September's Community Day Pokémon on September 14th, while the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event sees the introduction of a new Psychic-type and Shadow Legendary.

