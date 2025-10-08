Pokémon Go introduces new costumed Pokémon coming later this month for Halloween

Go Halloween!

Pokémon Go is going big for Halloween

Encounter new behatted and costumed Pokémon with spooky themes

Complete field research, enjoy a remixed version of Lavender Town and more

With the spookiest month of the year in full swing, it should be no surprise that many top releases are getting in on it. And in the case of Pokémon Go, that's exactly true! Because if you're a fan, you'll soon be able to jump into a hunt for new costumed versions of familiar Pokémon for Halloween!

During the event, which runs from October 27th to November 2nd, you'll have an increased chance of encountering Pokémon with new looks. This includes Noibat and Tediursa, with an increased chance to also encounter Shiny versions of both!

You'll want to keep a particularly close eye out on October 31st. That's because costumed Pokémon appearing on this date will have a small chance to give Rare Candy and Rare Candy XL when caught with a Nice throw or better.

Spookymon

There are plenty of themed tasks also coming in the Pokémon Go Halloween pass that we covered earlier today as well. However, these new events offer a free way to indulge in the spookiness without shelling out any cash.

Raids will also feature Pokémon like Pikachu and Piplup in new Halloween Mischief outfits, as well as an enhanced chance of encountering Shiny versions of these Pokémon and Sinistea, too. There are also new avatar items and field research that frees other Halloween-themed Pokemon up for encounters!

Oh, and for those of you who are very well-versed in Pokémon lore you may've spotted the remixed Lavender Town music above. Don't worry, because you'll only be hearing that throughout the Halloween event. Sleep tight.

