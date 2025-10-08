Pokémon Go welcomes the spooky season with a Halloween themed Go Pass

Boo!

The Halloween Go Pass is available between Oct 21st and Nov 2nd

Deluxe version offers faster progression and more Candy

Claim additional gifts through the Pokémon Go Web Store

It’s officially spooky season in Pokémon Go, and the Halloween 2025 Go Pass is here to make every catch and encounter a little more chilling. Running from October 21st to November 2nd, the Go Pass: Halloween 2025 introduces both free and paid progression tracks filled with eerie rewards, costumed Pokémon, and even a visit from a certain haunted appliance.

You’ll automatically receive the Halloween 2025 Pass when the event begins in Pokémon Go, and you can climb the ranks by completing themed tasks until November 2nd. Best of all, during the final weekend, November 1st to 2nd, there’s no cap on how many Go Points you can earn, so it’s prime time for some serious trick-or-treating.

But if you want to make the most of your Halloween experience, upgrade to the Go Pass Deluxe for $7.99 or go a step further with the Deluxe + 10 Ranks bundle for $9.99. The upgraded version includes all the freebies alongside faster progression and access to extra treats like Premium Battle Passes, Rare Candy XL, and the new Teatime Pose.

The higher your rank, the better the rewards. October’s pass features encounters with Rotom and its Shiny form if you're lucky. Plus, you could get yourself a handy supply of event-themed Pokémon, Stardust, XP, and plenty of Candy. Furthermore, hitting Major Milestones will unlock double or triple Catch and Transfer Candy, and higher Candy XL odds for high-level Trainers.

Earn some more freebies by redeeming these Pokemon Go codes! If you prefer stocking up online, you can also grab the Go Pass Deluxe via the Pokémon Go Web Store , where you’ll get bonus Ultra Balls, Max Revives, and Potions as a gift. There’s even a web-exclusive Ultra Box full of extra items and incubators if you want to keep your Halloween adventures going past midnight.

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.