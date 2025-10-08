Off the AppStore: Don't shoot the Messenger

Wander around a small, colorful ball as a messenger

Delivery is your job, but exploring is your adventure

Delivers or no, take the time to see it all

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Every day, we're being bombarded with something, whether it's reality or marketing, that tries to overwhelm our senses and lower our faculties. Okay, maybe that's a bit extreme, but you can't deny that many entertainment products place a lot of value on trying to be as flashy or exciting as possible. You can play through many games that can't go several seconds without giving you some flair for collecting a new item or slaying the first enemy that stumbles towards you. But, with all the noise being blasted at us, there's even more value in something that slows things down, presents a relaxing scenario, and asks you to fill it with your own energy. That's precisely what's expected of you in the browser game Messenger by Abeto.

Before you even begin, you get a glimpse of the small and spherical world that you'll be exploring when you start. The story begins as you take control of a young delivery person on the job, completing their rounds. As they start, you can explore a nearby urban area surrounded by ocean, beach, mountains, and some greenery here and there. This is a small place, but it feels big, and its residents are depending on you to complete their deliveries. Everyone has something to say, and a few of them will provide you with items to deliver. It's up to you to ensure they arrive safely.

Despite this being about making deliveries, no one seems to be in any rush (although their dialogue may imply otherwise), so you don't have to be either. The character moves as a slow jog, but can move up to a light run if you so choose, and can do a little hop over the few ankle-high obstacles that might get in your way. There's also an online element, as other folks will arrive in the world to join the exciting career of delivering. As such, you have the option to customise your delivery person with several accessories to make them stand out, as well as a small pool of emotes to express yourself.

Messenger is a 3D casual game that allows you to make deliveries around a small, round, and diverse world at your own pace. It's pleasant and calming, with nothing to stress you out, so you can simply relax. Enjoy wandering across this smooth and stylised world as you exchange peaceful silences with your fellow messengers out on their own deliveries.

Messenger is available to play in your browser through its official website!