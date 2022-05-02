Pokemon Go May 2022 calendar - More raids, events, and legendary Pokemon to catch

The action on Pokémon Go continues as another month begins. The Season of Alola is in full swing and there a lot of additional events planned this month as well. Check out everything players can expect in May below.

May Raids

Spotlight Hours

May 3rd – Wingull and 2x Catch Candy

May 10th – Numel and 2x Transfer Candy

May 17th – Magikarp and 2x Evolve XP

May 24th – Seel and 2x Catch Stardust

May 31st – Pikipek and 2x Catch XP

Until May 3rd, Therian Forme Landorus will be part of five-star raids. But, the two weeks between May 10th and 25th are to watch out for because they will see the debut of Poni Island’s protector Tapu Fini in five-star raids. And in the last week of the month, all four Legendary Pokémon who protect the Alolan Islands will be featured. Mega raids will give players a chance at getting Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Latias and Latios, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Altaria.Spotlight Hours are held every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This month’s spotlight Pokémon and bonuses are:

May Community Day

Upcoming Events

A Mega Moment – Currently ongoing event celebrating the Mega Evolution update. Check out the event’s description here.

Pokémon Air Adventures – The next big event begins tomorrow, May 3rd and runs until May 8th. It features Mega Latios and Mega Latias, the first two Pokémon who could transcend to the Mega Evolution stage.

Water Festival – A tsunami of water-type Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Go between May 12th and 20th.

Alola to Alola – In the final week of May, trainers will go down memory lane looking at everything that has happened on their trip to Alola.

This month’s Community Day Pokémon is Alolan Geodude. Find out more in this article

Here’s some extra content to top it all off. The May Research Breakthrough encounter will feature Alolan Grimer, and the item shop will receive new hats from the Season of Heritage as well.

Get ready for another rollicking month by downloading Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.