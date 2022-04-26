Pokemon Go's May Community Day will feature the Rock Pokemon Alolan Geodude

Pokémon Go fans have been treated to more events than one can count and there’s still so much more to come. Last month, fans took part in two Community Days instead of one where they added Stufful and Mudkip to their squads. Featuring in Pokémon Go’s May Community Day is the Alolan variant Rock Pokémon – Alolan Geodude. Trainers can get their hands on the tough guy on May 21st, between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time. If players manage to evolve the Pokémon into Alolan Geodude by 4:00 pm, they will also learn the brand new move Fast Attack Rollout.

As always, besides the normal version, a Shiny variant is out there somewhere for lucky trainers as well. Since the Community Day duration was rolled back to three hours instead of six once, the event bonuses have seen a massive boost. During the event, players will receive 3x Catch Stardust, 2x Catch Candy, 2x chance of finding Geodude XL Candy, discounted rates on trading, and Incense and Lure Modules that will last three hours. Additional rewards will also be granted if players band together and manage to catch a fixed number of Pokémon using a single Lure Module.

May’s special Community Day Research story is called A Rocky Road and will be up for grabs for $1.00 USD. A new feature being introduced next month will allow players to gift a Research story ticket to their friends. As with every month, the shop will feature a special one-time purchasable bundle, 30 free Ultra Balls, stickers, and a lot more.

To top it all off, a massive update should be globally available soon, which is going to feature huge changes to Mega Evolutions. Taking your Pokémon to the next level will be much simpler with the update as Mega Raids will be made easier, new Mega levels will be added, alongside lots of bonuses.

