Pokemon Go begins the World of Wonders season with Litten as the March Community Day Pokemon

The Fire Cat Pokemon Litten will be the Community Day Pokemon in March 2024

Event takes place between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time on March 16th

Additional Special Research and after-hours raid battles also available

As the new World of Wonders seasons kicks off in Pokémon Go, Niantic has just announced one of the first events taking place in the AR game. In a couple of weeks, trainers will be able to participate in March’s Community Day event, which is set to feature the Fire Cat Pokémon, Litten.

The Alolan Pokémon will headline Pokémon GO’s March 2024 Community Day event on the 16th, giving everyone three hours to catch the Pokémon as many times as possible. Between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time, Litten will appear more frequently in the wild, with the Shiny version lurking about here and there as well.

Once you’ve caught Litten multiple times, you should have enough Candy to evolve the Pokémon into Torracat and ultimately into Incineroar. Doing this during or up to five hours after the event should get you a final evolution that knows the Charged Attach Blast Burn. It deals 110 damage in all battles. Later on, Incineroar should also be able to pick up another Charged Attack called Darkest Lariat.

As you embark on this Litten catching spree, be sure to take advantage of some of the numerous bonuses that will go live. There’s 3x XP and 2x Candy being awarded just for catching Pokémon. All Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Plus, discounts will be available on Special Trades.

If you're looking for some more action, then you could also purchase the Community Day Special Research Story for $1.00 which offers a bunch of exclusive content. Don’t forget to tune into the after-hours raid battles as well, which will remain live until 10:00 pm. Beating Torracat will cause Litten to spawn in the surroundings for another half hour.

