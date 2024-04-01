Pokemon Go's April Fool's event offers some 'Excellent' rewards for real

All 'nice' and better throws register as excellent and there's some extra events taking place as well

Pokemon Go's April Fool's Day event is actually very real

From 12 in the morning to 11:59 at night, local time, all your throws are excellent

There's also field research task encounters and timed research to be completed

April Fool's Day, once a celebration of pranks and humour, is now a day in the gaming industry when people announce things we wish were actually real. Fortunately, Pokemon Go has at least bucked the trend somewhat with their latest update. Because from 12:00am to 11:59pm, all your throws - from 'nice' to better - will end up as Excellent throws instead!

Yes, stop the presses, call out the National Guard- We josh, but that's not all... According to the official Pokemon Go blog, there are also exclusive Field Research task encounters and Timed Research to be completed. So it's not just a minor bonus to your fieldwork that you're getting.

Joke's on you

Whoa... All of these throws are excellent, excellent, excellent...

Professor Willow is investigating! ???? On Monday, April 1, 2024, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, Nice Throws or better will register as Excellent Throws! pic.twitter.com/6B7ruxHyUj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 31, 2024

Yes, while April Fool's Day is usually a time of the year when you have to be careful that you aren't pranked, punked or otherwise fooled, it seems Pokemon Go is bucking the trend. However, for many, it seems to have been a bit of a step down from more interesting escapades in the past. In 2018 for example, there was an 8-bit graphics mode mimicking the style of the original games that was available for a limited time.

So, with regards to that, it seems a bit of a step down to just have a random bonus applied to throws and some other miscellaneous additions.

