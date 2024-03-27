Pokemon Go is organising several in-game events to celebrate the London Games Festival 2024

Participate in several events and activities and earn a plethora of rewards

London Games Festival 2024 will be held between March 29th and April 15th

Special bundle for UK and Ireland players and an in-person event at Battersea Power Station in London

Several FIeld Research and Timed Research tasks to be available

We’re just a few days away from the ninth edition of the London Games Festival, which provides exciting opportunities for players across the UK to connect with fellow enthusiasts and interact with veterans from the industry. Niantic has announced that Pokémon Go will be part of the fun too, and a number of in-game events are being organised to commemorate London Games Festival 2024.

From March 29th to April 15th, Pokémon Go will be celebrating the London Games Festival, with a plethora of in-game bonuses and real-life experiences up on offer. Whether you're attending the festival in person or participating from afar, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For all you UK & Ireland players, Niantic has created a special bundle that includes two of Incense, Super Incubators, and Lucky Eggs, all at a whopping 50% off for just 320 coins. So even if you can't make it to the festival in person, you can still take advantage of this fantastic deal that will keep you sufficiently equipped for a few days at least.

But if you happen to find yourself in London during the festival dates, be sure to head to Battersea Power Station for some thrilling in-person gameplay and event-exclusive rewards. Participate in Field Research tasks like sending Gifts with attached Stickers, earning Hearts with your Buddy, and catching Pokémon to unlock encounters with special Pokémon.

Plus, don't miss out on the Timed Research tasks, where you can make new friends, trade Pokémon, and take snapshots of your buddy to earn several goodies. And if those aren’t enough, then these Pokémon Go redeem codes will make up for it!

Finally, Lure Modules will last for three hours and will have a chance of attracting the elusive Unown L. Other bonuses include double the buddy assist chance and 50% Stardust off on trades.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.