Pokémon Go's latest season will launch just in time for the holidays

Pokémon Go's latest season, Precious Paths, is coming soon

Arriving early next month it features new events focused on the Kalos region

You'll also see the debut of new Pokémon such as Clobbopus and Gapploct

As we head into the holidays, things are getting colder across the less temperate regions. And with that comes a lot fewer reasons to go outside. Well, fortunately, that might just be fixed because Niantic's hit AR creature collector Pokémon Go has just announced the upcoming launch of their newest season!

Yes, come December 2nd, you'll be able to jump into Pokémon Go's latest major update with the release of Precious Paths. What's included? Well, to start the debut of new Pokémon such as Clobbopus and Grapploct, alongside many others.

As you might've guessed, the focus here is on the Kalos region from Pokémon X and Y, with numerous in-game and live events to take part in over the coming season. On top of that, you'll have the debuts of Dynamax Hitmonlee, Dynamax Hitmonchan and the utterly ridiculous Gigantamax Meowth.

Path-finding

Well, new content is always nice, but what else is there? If you need another reason to get outside, then the paid Master Ball research will be one to keep an eye on. Maybe an early Christmas treat that offers a rare Master Ball as a reward will help you get your steps in this winter?

You'll also find that new Pokémon arrive in egg hatching (Cleffa, Audino and Beldum), while the Go Battle League will also make a return. And of course, there's the Precious Paths Special Research that you'll want to claim once it goes live on December 2nd.

