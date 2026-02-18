June’s Journey joins hands with Hercule Poirot to celebrate Agatha Christie's 50th anniversary

New narrative where June and Hercule Poirot solve a case together

The collab draws inspiration from Christie's famous works

The event runs for three months with new scenes and rewards

June’s Journey branching out into a mystery novel adaptation last year felt like a natural step for a series that’s always preferred classic detective fiction. Now it’s circling back to its literary roots again, this time with a collaboration inspired by Agatha Christie, and honestly, that’s about as on-brand as crossovers get.

Wooga is introducing a special in-game mystery that pairs June Parker with none other than Hercule Poirot to mark the 50th anniversary of Christie’s passing. There’s a proper overarching narrative, throwing you into a fresh case that combines the hidden-object puzzler’s usual format with the tone of Christie’s novels.

You’ll be scanning crowded scenes, chasing tiny details, and slowly building a picture of what really happened. Except this time, the inspiration draws from stories like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. It kind of feels like placing a familiar detective into a world that already feels like it belongs to her.

There are some interesting parallels here too. Christie’s golden-age mysteries and June’s 1920s setting share the same atmosphere – glamorous locations, tangled motives, and that slow satisfaction of piecing things together yourself. Poirot will also feel right at home in June’s Journey, given how close the mobile puzzler typically sits to its literary influences.

This event is set to run for three months, with new scenes, stories, and puzzle sequences designed to capture that classic whodunnit energy Christie is known to bring. And if you’ve been away from June’s Journey for a while, this might be one of those updates that brings you back in just to see how the crossover plays out.

If you’re still chasing your next clue-hunting obsession after that, you can always check out our picks for the top hidden object games on Android and see which mysteries are worth investigating next.