Potion Punch 2+ brings magical kitchen chaos to Apple Arcade with even more dragons and monsters

The fantasy-fuelled time-management sequel is almost here

Potion Punch 2+ launches on Apple Arcade on Jan 8th

Run enchanted cafés, forges, and potion shops

New locations, helpers, upgrade systems, and a lighthearted fantasy story

Most cooking sims ask you to keep customers happy. Potion Punch 2+ occasionally asks you to do that while something evil is actively trying to ruin the restaurant.

Arriving on Apple Arcade tomorrow, Potion Punch 2+ is what you get when someone looks at classic time-management sims and decides the answer is more dragons, more magic, and at least one villain interrupting dinner service.

While you’re still racing against the clock, juggling orders, and praying your fingers don’t betray you, you’ll do all of this in potion cafés, sword forges, enchantment shops, and mushroom kitchens that feel like they were designed during a very enthusiastic D&D session.

The core gameplay loop remains the same. Orders pile up, stations demand attention, and perfection bonuses tempt you into risky decisions you may regret seconds later. The twist is how gleefully fantastic it all gets. Baby dragons roast ingredients. Wisps freeze desserts. Birds carve runes. Mushrooms literally grow while you wait, because of course they do.

What keeps it interesting is how often Potion Punch 2+ refuses to let you get comfortable. Each new shop has its own gimmicks, flow, and mild acts of sabotage, so the muscle memory you just built has to be reworked. Just when you think you’ve mastered one setup, the game hands you a forge, a fondue station, and a god who wants service now.

Besides that, you’re upgrading layouts, levelling up heroes and magical helpers, and tweaking your setup to squeeze out faster service and bigger tips. Some helpers bend time, some tame dragons, and some exist purely to stop the kitchen from collapsing into total nonsense when things go sideways.

Running through all of it is a breezy fantasy story following Lyra and Noam, two alchemist entrepreneurs who seem deeply unbothered by the fact their business model involves monsters, gods, and a worrying amount of fire.

