Oh, Snack! turns kitchen scraps into a body-swapping puzzle

The food would rather steal a chair and throw itself out the window

Hop between food and objects to move

Swap bodies to reach tricky platforms

Chain jumps for higher combo scores

Most food in games exists to be eaten, usually for a bit of health. The snack in Oh, Snack! has other plans, and they mostly involve defenestrating itself.

Oh, Snack! is out now on iOS and Android, from solo developer Tepes Ovidiu. He’s been turning out bite-sized puzzlers for a while now, Almost Out of Mana among them, so this is familiar ground. Iwan had a look ahead of launch last month and called it about as simple and approachable a puzzler as you’ll find, which tracks with everything here.

You drag to aim and let go to hop. Land on another piece of food, or on an object, and you take it over. Every body moves differently, so when one jump won’t get you where you need to go, you go and steal a better one.

It’s Chicken Run if the chickens could swap bodies with the furniture. Each hop chains into the next for combos and a higher climb score, while kitchen hazards try to stop you from getting anywhere near that window.

There are checkpoints along the way to save your progress through a session, plus leaderboards and achievements, since the first thing the store page asks you is your high score. Tepes Ovidiu has also included accessibility and comfort features.

Possession as a movement system is a good idea. Swapping bodies to solve a jump means the puzzle is partly about where you’re going and partly about what you’d prefer to be when you get there. When the body you’re in can’t make it, the answer is finding one that can, and that’s a nicer problem to solve than timing the same hop for the tenth time.

Oh, Snack! is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

If the kitchen gets you first, our list of the best puzzle games on Android is the next stop.