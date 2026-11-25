Pokémon Go is teaming up with the more competitive-focused Pokémon Champions

It will run from December 8th to 14th

Among other things, you can grab some Go Transporter Energy

With news of Pyukumuku's upcoming debut in Pokémon Go earlier, I started to feel like there was nothing to look forward to in my favourite walking companion. But, thankfully, mere hours later, Scopely Explore has announced something quite cool: a Pokémon Champions Celebration event.

Running from December 8th to 14th, it will bring event-themed Wild spawns, which I presume means Pokémon that have proven popular in the meta since Champions' launch. Elsewhere, there will be Raids with special backgrounds up for grabs, a feature that has really resonated with some Go players.

Most interestingly, though, there will be a Go Pass that, among other rewards, will provide us with Go Transporter Energy. If you're unfamiliar, that's the resource required to send Pokémon from Go to Home and, ultimately, to Champions, making it a great opportunity to send over a few more of your favourites without having to wait quite as long.

I love events that allow games to actually interact with one another. For obvious reasons, it doesn't happen too often, so it's nice to see it here. And it's particularly special for me since pretty much my entire roster on Pokémon Champions was previously on Go. As far as I'm concerned, the two are practically inseparable. In fact, the Shiny Chandelure that I used to become a Chandelure Professor started its life on Go.

Outside of the Go Pass, you'll also find event-themed Field Research that offers various goodies, including Rare Candy, Premium Battle Passes, and Champion-themed rewards. So even if you don't play Champions, it's still worth diving in because there are plenty of other resources on offer that will help you in Go.

Pokémon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.