Tickets are on sale for the Madrid leg of Pokemon Go Fest 2024

Niantic has just unveiled the highly anticipated dates and locations for Pokémon GO Fest 2024, and it's set to be an epic adventure spanning three continents. For Pokémon trainers around the world, this is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Pokémon as this year’s event takes place in Sendai, Madrid, and New York.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 kicks off in Sendai, Japan from May 30th to June 2nd, where you can celebrate all the excitement with the rest of the community in this picturesque city. It will be followed by Madrid, Spain, between June 14th and 16th. Our last stop is New York City, USA, where the fest concludes from July 5th to 7th.

In Madrid, the main event will be held at the gorgeous Parque Juan Carlos I and other iconic places in this historic city. Madrid, known for its vibrant past, is the perfect backdrop for trainers to come together and catch, battle, trade, and explore with their buddies and favourite Pokémon.

Tickets for the events are now on sale, with Madrid tickets available for £28/€32. If you get them before April 9th, you will receive discounted pricing of £24/€27. Don’t be disheartened if you can’t make it anywhere, though. Niantic will also host Pokémon GO Fest Global, a two-day digital event available to all trainers on July 13th and 14th.

Speaking about the excitement behind the event, Marta Rivera De la Cruz, Councillor Delegate for Culture, Tourism and Sport and Third Deputy Mayor of Madrid City Council, said: “Madrid is a city known for its history, culture and vitality, but it is also a city that looks to the future, embracing innovation and new technologies. That is why we are especially excited to host such an emblematic and modern event as Pokémon GO Fest, which brings together people of all ages and from all corners of the world through the magic of technology and gaming.”

