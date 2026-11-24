Everything is Crab is out now on iOS and Android

Guide amorphous blue blob Darwin and make him an evolutionary masterpiece

Befriend, scavenge or just overpower and consume your evolutionary rivals

There's a term in science, carcinisation, which is the fascinating evolutionary oddity that sees so many different species end up evolving into crab-like beings. Now, in Everything is Crab, you can too! As this evolutionary, Spore-like roguelike hits iOS and Android!

Everything is Crab sees you step into the amorphous shoes of Darwin, a 'blue blob of infinite potential'. From humble evolutionary beginnings, you'll guide Darwin to consume other creatures, growing larger as you might expect from something of this genre. But you won't just get bigger; you'll also gain different attributes from your unfortunate evolutionary victims!

Feeling crabby

Everything is Crab is also quick to reassure you this isn't going to be a cut-down or streamlined version of the original. Which I honestly wasn't worried about, but good to know they took it into consideration. All of the levels and upgrades are contained in a package small enough to fit onto your phone.

And no matter how you want to approach your struggle for survival, Everything is Crab gives you a huge variety of options. Whether it's overwhelming them with strength, scavenging the remains littered around each level or actually socialising with and befriending them!

There's plenty there to play, and if you want to, you can give it a go entirely for free. Everything is Crab offers a try-before-you-buy approach, letting you sample what it has to offer with an optional purchase to unlock the full game. Not a bad way to see how evolution works, eh?

The roguelike has become an increasingly popular genre on virtually every platform. So, if you're looking to sample it for yourself, there's nothing better than the equally popular bullet heaven genre. So why not take a gander at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some of our choice picks?