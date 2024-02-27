Pokemon Go debuts new event in celebration of Pokemon: Horizons release

The event features a new costumed Pikachu

Three new Pokemon will make their debut as well

There will also be 2x XP for hatching and more Team GO Rocket balloons

Pokemon Go will feature a new event celebrating the release of the new Netflix series Pokemon: Horizons. The event, revealed at Pokemon Presents today, will feature not only three new Pokemon - Characadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge - but also Pikachu wearing Cap's hat. But if that's not enough there's also 2x XP for hatching and the appearance of even more Team GO Rocket Balloons to bolster this latest event!

There's a lot more that we can't go over in detail, but you can check out the official Pokemon Go site for more information on what Pokemon will be making more frequent appearances, Raids, Field Research and more! One interesting thing is that there's also going to be the possibility of running into characters from Pokemon Horizons: The Series when taking Snapshots during the event, including both human and Pokemon characters.

The Pokemon Presents event has been a treasure trove of news for mobile. Whether that be updates to Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Masters EX, or the even bigger news that a mobile version of the original Trading Card Game is arriving soon. It seems like mobile is a major part of what Pokemon is getting up to this year.

You can check out the presentation in full above for everything else that's going on! Or check out our ongoing coverage of this packed event.

