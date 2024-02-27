ASTRA: Knights of Veda will open pre-registration sign-ups on March 5th, with a new teaser video to hype up its launch

You can pre-register for ASTRA: Knights of Veda beginning March 5th

The game features cross-platform play

Check out the new teaser video for more info

Developer FLINT and publisher HYBE IM have announced the official pre-registration date for ASTRA: Knights of Veda, letting players get first dibs on the RPG as soon as it launches. To hype up its release even more, the studio has also dropped a tantalizing teaser video ahead of its pre-registration on March 5th.

In ASTRA: Knights of Veda, you can look forward to a 2D MORPG (Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) experience from the minds behind Dragon Blaze. The title debuted at Gamescom 2023, and after a successful first global beta test in October last year, the game received positive feedback from the community thanks to its narrative chops and stunning visuals. Essentially, you'll need to traverse a lush fantasy world as the new champion of the world of Planis, and you'll battle against undead forces and beastly fiends with the blessing of the goddess Veda.

The game features beat 'em up elements and side-scrolling combat, letting you take on the task alone or with other noble knights in team-based battles. You can also prove your might and mettle in the PVP arena in real-time.

There's no official word yet as to the exact release date, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for ASTRA: Knights of Veda beginning March 5th. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new game's vibes and visuals.