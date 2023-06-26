Grand Cross: Age of Titans opens pre-downloads ahead of early access launch

A couple of weeks ago, Netmarble revealed its latest project, Grand Cross: Age of Titans, which is a 2D MMO RTS game coming soon on mobile and PC. While we’re still a few months away from a global release, the title’s early access phase kicks off on June 30th at 6:00 pm PT. Beginning today, eager fans can pre-download this version so that no time is wasted when early access begins.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans, originally called Grand Cross W takes place in the fictional world of Skyna, which is being invaded by the forces of Chaos. The main storylines follow two protagonists, Mio and Eujin, who were summoned by the Princess Destina of the Skyna kingdom. Together, they must take back their rightful territories by defeating the evil armies.

Beating the nefarious Chaos armies will be no easy task, and players will have to lead numerous different troops into battle. Expect to command the Infantry, Archers, and Cavalry, as well as Siege Weapons of mass destruction. In addition, players will control a Titan, a massive battle unit that ignores all enemy formations and terrain and ruthlessly deals damage.

The game will feature a lot more than just a story campaign to keep players occupied. Different Games modes like Single Player stages, Hunting and Gathering, World Objects Capturing, Castle War, Server vs. Server War, Story Chapters and Territory Expansion, and Territory Customization will be available too.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans’ early access will be available beginning June 30th, on Google Play. iOS users miss out this time, but they can enjoy the global release of the game sometime in August 2023. For more information, visit the official website or join the community of followers on the Facebook page for all the latest developments.