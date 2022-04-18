Pokemon Go Community Day Meetups return next week and players in the Asia-Pacific region can get postcards

The pandemic has changed the way we’ve lived for nearly two years. Now that things are returning to normal, it's time to get some traditions back and Niantic is doing that by reintroducing in-person meetups for Pokémon Go. In the next few days, Pokémon Go will celebrate its Stufful Community Day. During the event, Niantic will be giving away special postcards to trainers in select cities in the Asia-Pacific region. There are already a bunch of places in the UK where the meetups will happen and you can check them out in our recent article as well.

Pokémon Go’s April Community Day will take place on April 23rd between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time. Postcards can be obtained from select destinations that will be transformed into event-exclusive PokéStops. Check out this list to find out if there’s a meetup planned in your city.

Taiwan – Taichung Park in Taichung, Weiwuying Metropolitan Park in Kaohsiung, and Tainan Park in Tainan

Thailand – Siam Square in Bangkok, the Fourth floor at Central Festival in Chiangmai, and the Third floor of the Central Festival in Phuket

Australia - The Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney, Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane, and Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast

Malaysia - Paragon Mall in Penang and Desa Park City in Kuala Lumpur

Philippines – Rizal Park in Manila

Stufful will make its Pokémon Go debut in these regions and all over the world. Players can make most of the event with the plethora of bonuses available, all of which you can read about in our recent article.

It’s a great time to meet and interact with fellow trainers and also fans of the Pokémon franchise. If you’re interested, then download Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play and go to a Community Day meetup on April 23rd.