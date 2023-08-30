Avatar Generations continues first anniversary celebrations with the Team Azule expansion

A few weeks ago, CDE Entertainment kicked off celebrations for Avatar Generations’ first anniversary with the Zuko Alone event that just concluded yesterday. It saw players learn of Ronin Zuko and Traveler Iroh’s journey after being exiled from the Fire Nation. The birthday festivities haven’t stopped with their redemption either because Zuko’s sister is joining the fray.

Avatar Generations is continuing its anniversary celebrations with the Team Azule update, which introduces the highly anticipated Fire Nation Princess and her comrades, Ty Lee and Mai to the adventure RPG. Players can get their hands on all of this through the new Event Quest that is based on the military occupation of Omashu, which was renamed New Ozai.

Omashu, the second largest city in the Earth Kingdom was once a powerful stronghold. It was ruled by King Bumi until he surrendered it to the Fire Nation without putting up a fight. Princess Azula, in an effort to demonstrate their dominance, erected a massive statue of Fire Lord Ozai at the city’s peak, simultaneously renaming the town in his honour.

These Event Quests are probably the biggest update since the Rise of Kyoshi expansion and grant access to an immense number of Story Campaigns and Battle Challenges that offer numerous rewards. Team Azula: Battle at New Ozai will be no different, offering loads of entertainment to ATLA fans.

While the new questline replaces Zuko Alone, its characters won’t just disappear. Players can still get their hands on Ronin Zuko and Traveler Iroh, who will continue to remain available. In addition, the game has also finally introduced the Guild system, which allows players to form groups in order to socialize and take part in exclusive game modes with their friends. A leaderboard will keep track of the best guilds there currently are.

