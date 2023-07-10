Update

Tears of Themis celebrates 2nd anniversary with exciting events both in-game and offline

By Catherine Dellosa
HoYoverse has announced a scintillating new update for Tears of Themis, letting players get their hands on plenty of in-game goodies as the romance detective game celebrates two years of service with its global version. This month, players can look forward to a boatload of limited-time in-game events to celebrate the game's 2nd anniversary, which includes steamy and intimate moments between the main protagonist and the four male leads.

During the 2nd anniversary celebrations for Tears of Themis, players can expect to deepen their relationships with Artem, Marius, Luke and Vyn with special cards - plus, the festivities extend not only within the game but also in real life!

In particular, IRL celebrations include a special broadcast of the proposal videos from the NXX members, which will be showcased on big screens outdoors from all over the world. Players can also look forward to exciting collaborations with offline brands, which include milk tea shops, cafes, perfume brands and more.

I personally love this game, which you can read about in my official review. And if you're looking for extra goodies to spice up your gameplay experience, why not take a look at these Tears of Themis redeem codes as well?

Ready for more romance? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the anniversary for yourself, you can do so by downloading Tears of Themis on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.

