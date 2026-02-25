K-Devil Hunter offers up classic retro-style action out now on iOS and Android

Going up, up, up

K-Devil Hunter is available now on iOS and Android

It sees you take on the role of Taoist demon hunter battling it out with darkness

Enjoy vaguely Survivors-like action and idle RPG mechanics to boot

With K-pop and its various derivatives becoming increasingly popular, it shouldn't be any surprise that we're seeing increasing numbers of new releases having a cheeky go at it. But while K-Devil Hunter is undoubtedly trying to evoke a certain popular animated film, it's got appeal all of its own.

Available on iOS and Android, K-Devil Hunter seems to be taking on the Survivors-like structure, which is familiar, but with an added dash of auto-battler. You play a Taoist demon hunter ruthlessly mowing down hordes of enemies in familiar RPG action fashion, so far so normal (oddly enough).

But where K-Devil Hunter stands out is in the panache with which it delivers said action. Ordinarily, in something like Vampire Survivors, it takes a good while before you get to the framerate-killing attacks, but in K-Devil Hunter, it's a straight line to pure magical energy slinging mischief from the word go!

Hunting grounds

Of course, calling it a full-on Survivors-like may be a bit of a misnomer as K-Devil Hunter obviously owes just as much, if not more, to the world of auto-battlers and idle RPGs. Which may come as a disappointment for those of you with very niche tastes, but that's no reason to write it off.

Indeed, K-Devil Hunter has plenty to offer, not least in its astoundingly crunchy pixels (which we all know I'm quite fond of) and fast-paced, flashy gameplay. So while it might fall under that banner of games which 'play themselves', it's still worth taking a gander at what K-Devil Hunter has to offer.

