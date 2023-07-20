Pokemon Go begins rolling out the Routes feature with new Blazing Trails event

Niantic has just dropped a major content update for Pokémon Go in the form of Routes, a new user-generated feature that allows players to venture out on paths created by their fellow trainers. It offers a brand new way to explore the world, and what better way to welcome this mechanic than a special event?

Pokémon Go is hosting the Blazing Trails event to celebrate the arrival of Routes. It is already live and will be available until July 24th at 8:00 pm local time. Naturally, the event pushes trainers to create their own routes or walk the path created by others in order to find loads of hidden secrets. Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Routes can be found in this dedicated article.

While walking around, trainers will definitely come across the brand new Pokémon, Zygarde, who finally makes its debut in the AR game. The Order Pokémon will be found much more frequently in the wild and in the special From A to Zygarde Research because it seems to bear some special connection with the Routes feature.

In addition, players may also find Zygarde Cells on their journey. Collecting enough of them will convert the pieces into Zygarde. Gathering more in the Zygarde Cube will also allow players to change the Pokémon's form. The Complete Forme is extremely powerful and can even take on the likes of Xerneas or Yveltal.

In addition, players will be able to get their hands on Yungoos, who will be part of Field Research task encounters. Besides that, earning Buddy Candy will also be easier as exploring routes unlocks Candy in just two-thirds the distance.

Start walking on these user-built paths by downloading Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.