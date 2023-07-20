Genshin Impact is wrapping up the v3.8 update with a shorter second phase of events

We’re a couple of weeks into Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 – Secret Summer Paradise update, with the first phase of events reaching a conclusion soon. Of course, the Veluriyam Mirage still remains open and players can explore the region whenever they wish. The second half of the update will be comparatively smaller, with just enough content to keep players temporarily occupied.

Event Wishes

Drifting Luminescence – 5-star Songonomiya Kokomi (Hydro)

From Ashes Reborn – 5-star Wanderer (Anemo)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst and Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

No new characters will be joining Genshin Impact in phase two of v3.8. The event wishes will feature reruns, giving players a chance to pick up any characters or weapons they missed out on before. The rate-up events will be available between July 25th and August 15th.

Gameplay Events

The first one is a combat trial called Perilous Expedition, which will run from July 27th to August 7th, for players above Adventure Rank 20. It tasks travellers with clearing certain combat challenges by using specific characters and buffs in exchange for rewards like Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Weapon Ascension Materials. Speaking of rewards, why don’t you check out this list of redeemable Genshin Impact codes for even more freebies?

Next up is Shared Light, another event reserved for players above AR 20. It sees players make use of an Inscribed Mirror in order to find and retrieve a bunch of small animals. The event will be live between August 3rd and 14th, with rewards similar to the previous event.

Overflowing Mastery also returns between August 7th and 14th. As always, it challenges players to take on domains like the Forsaken Rift, Taishan Manshin, Violet Court, and Steeple of Ignorance. Consuming Original Resin will double up the goodies being earned up to three times a day.

Get ready for a new set of events by downloading Genshin Impact now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.