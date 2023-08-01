Pokemon Go's August 2023 Community Day will feature Froakie

Niantic recently revealed August’s slate of events for Pokémon Go and it's full of events. Whether online or in-person, the AR game’s Hidden Gems season is definitely going out with a bang, especially with the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 nearly upon us. Midway through the month, players can also participate in the community day event, which brings yet another starter Pokémon to the mix.

Headlining August’s Community Day event in Pokémon Go is Froakie. The Bubble Frog Pokémon and its shiny half will appear more frequently in the wild on August 13th, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time. trainers that manage to evolve this Pokémon in Frogadier, and finally Greninja will receive a Pokémon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Of course, this needs to be done during or up to five hours after the event. Greninja can additionally learn the Fast Attack Water Shuriken as well. This one will continue to remain available after the event as well. It does six damage in trainer battles and ten in gyms and raids.

As always, players can also take advantage of numerous bonuses during the event period. Catching Pokémon grants 3x Stardust, 2x Candy, and a greater chance to receive Candy XL too. Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours and taking snapshots may lead to some surprises. Plus, there are a couple of special trade bonuses that will last until 10:00 pm.

After 5:00 pm, bonus raid battles kick in for the next five hours, which will feature Frogadier in four-star raids. On beating it, Froakie will appear around that particular gym for half an hour. Other activities to participate in include a themed Field Research and the A Bubble Disposition Community Day Special Research Story which costs a dollar.

Get ready for an action-packed August by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.