My Little Pony: Magic Princess celebrates spring with new Flower Power Shop, a special Fluttershy adventure and more

In case you missed it, Gameloft has launched a new update for My Little Pony: Magic Princess, inviting you to celebrate spring within the colourful city-building-slash-adventure game on iOS and Android. In particular, you can look forward to diving into a new limited-time narrative as you return to Breezie Hollow while Fluttershy takes the lead.

The latest update to My Little Pony: Magic Princess also offers a fabulous Flower Power Shop where you can nab some seasonal goodies that bring on all flowery fun of spring. Along with Fluttershy's historical adventure in Equestria's first state visit to Breezie Hollow, you can expect to encounter Breezie versions of the ponies as well.

In case you're not familiar with the title, My Little Pony: Magic Princess lets you build your very own version of Equestria while collecting your favourite ponies along the way. You can express your individuality and tastes with the variety of costumes you can dress up your ponies in - plus, you can sink your teeth into colourful mini-games to spice things up in between.

There are more than 300 characters to meet across the Crystal Empire, Canterlot, Sweet Apple Acres farm and so on, with the OG voice actors from the popular show reprising their roles.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading My Little Pony: Magic Princess on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Gameloft Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Gameloft website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.